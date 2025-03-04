Quebec gov’t collected millions in pandemic fines: report

Of the $67.9 million in tickets for pandemic infractions in Quebec, less than half have been paid out, with a 95% conviction rate.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   March 04, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Anne Richard - stock.adobe.com

La Belle province faces millions of dollars in unpaid lockdown tickets, amid lawsuits challenging their constitutionality.

Of the $67.9 million in tickets for pandemic infractions, less than half have been paid out, with a 95% conviction rate, reported CBC News. 

Québec was the only province to mandate a province-wide curfew twice, let alone once.

The province imposed nighttime curfews under threat of $6,000 fines, once from January 9, 2021 through May 28, 2021, and then again from New Year's Eve until January 17, 2022.

Health experts were divided on the effectiveness of curfews, amid scrutiny in the courts. 

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province’s then-director of public health during the pandemic lockdowns, defended them as necessary. “For me, a curfew is something that was used for war or things like that,” he told the state broadcaster. “But we had looked at what other countries did. 

“France and other countries, and they used it and it was a success. So we added it to our toolbox.”

Meanwhile, the Legault government faced intense pushback on the second curfew, when a group of experts went public with their concerns.

“At best, the curfew is a spectacle,” the open letter said. “At worst, it is a punishment on individuals to mask the negligence and systemic inaction in managing the pandemic.”

Québec had the highest death rate of any province despite hosting the strictest mandates nationwide. Approximately 232 per 100,000 people died from COVID, followed by Manitoba (177), Saskatchewan (171), and Alberta (141).

A lawsuit later surfaced following the ticketing of a protester in Amos, Québec. 

Though Judge Marie-France Beaulieu agreed that the curfews violated Charter rights, she ruled it was justified under the guise of public health. An appeal by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms will be heard next month.

Olivier Séguin, a lawyer for the Justice Centre, believes the lockdowns worked to contain the virus and “make an impression in the mind of the people.”

“Our pretension is that this aim was not allowed by the law,” he told CBC News.

A provincial Police Ethics Tribunal earlier clarified that all police were to enforce the law, reported Blacklock’s. “The main objective of the Code is to ensure better protection of citizens by developing high standards of service to the public.” 

“Whether there were real consequences or not,” an adjudicator said, “the fact remains it encouraged people to distrust the government and could even have led to civil disobedience.”

Donate to Rebel News

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.