Quebec Liberal caucus calling on Trudeau to resign

Quebec-based MPs are adding their names to the growing list of Liberals calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as the party's leader.

Parliamentarians were approached individually over the Christmas break by Quebec caucus chair Stéphane Lauzon, reports CBC, noting Lauzon then relayed those views to the Liberals' national caucus leadership.

Alexandra Mendès, who represents the riding of Brossard—Saint-Lambert, told the state broadcaster that a demand for Trudeau's resignation was “the consensus that was communicated to the caucus chair and that he was meant to convey to the national caucus.”

However, the MP said she was not personally contacted by Lauzon, speculating this was because she had previously called on the prime minister to step down.

In a French interview with Radio-Canada, Mendès suggested the desire for Trudeau's departure was not “necessarily unanimous.” Currently, the only Quebec Liberals other than Mendès to publicly urge Trudeau to resign are Sophie Chatel, Anthony Housefather and Joël Lightbound.

Recent data from polling firm Angus Reid suggests the Liberals are headed for a devastating defeat at the ballot box, with just 16% of voters saying they intend to vote for the party. Meanwhile, the prime minister's approval rating has hit an all-time low with 46% of those surveyed saying he should no longer lead the country.

The Quebec caucus now joins the Liberals' Ontario and Atlantic caucuses in releasing public statements calling for Trudeau's resignation.