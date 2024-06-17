Quebec man charged with 3D printing of firearm, spreading antisemitic hate speech

Officers seized a number of 3D printers and a homemade firearm, and assert the individual was posting antisemitic messages on social media app Telegram.

  • By
  • June 17, 2024
  • News
RCMP
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested a Quebec man after he allegedly 3D printed a firearm. Police also say the man was spreading hate speech.

A release issued on Friday says officers seized a significant quantity of 3D printers and a homemade firearm. Pascal Tribout, 37, of Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, was apprehended on Thursday.

The RCMP say Tribout was also sharing hateful, antisemitic comments on the messaging app Telegram.

“Additionally, Mr. Tribout is alleged to have possessed and shared computer data that could be used to manufacture firearms with a 3D printer, which is also illegal,” the RCMP release says.

Tribout now faces charges related to weapons trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm, willful promotion of hatred, possession of a prohibited device, and possession and distribution of data that pertain to firearms and that are capable of being used with a 3D printer for the purpose of manufacturing, police say.

Further charges may be laid at a later date. Tribout remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.

Canada news Crime Antisemitism Guns
