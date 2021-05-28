Quebec police detain senior for breaking curfew

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate

Quebecers are enjoying the first days of the summer-like weather, after being under one of the toughest lockdown measures in North America, which included a curfew at night for at least four months.

On this day, Montreal residents took the narrow gap between work and curfew to enjoy the weather at La Fontaine Park.

Even though they finally left behind the dark winter, they still haven’t yet left the curfew behind. Anyone who breaks the curfew that starts at 9.30 p.m. is liable for a $1,550 fine.

A 9.30 p.m. curfew sounds bad enough, but it was even worse at one point, starting at 8.30 p.m. The police would still disperse people from parks an hour earlier than that, though.

Montreal police are proud enforcers of the curfew, even towards journalists who are exempt from this draconian measure.

But these protesters are willing to demonstrate even on the last day of the curfew that is supposed to end on May 28.

These protesters are willing to risk spending a night in jail for being outside after the curfew.

Watch the video and hear their story.