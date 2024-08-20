Quebec Premier announces freeze on temporary foreign workers

The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has announced a six-month freeze on temporary foreign worker applications in Montreal.

The premier said that the moratorium will apply to applications and renewals, but that those for nurses, teachers, construction workers, food transformation workers and those making at least $57,000 a year will be exempt.

#WATCH: "You can't accept 300,000 additional people in two years without any impacts," says Quebec Premier François Legault at a press conference about limiting the amount of temporary foreign workers for six months in Montreal.



The number of foreign workers in Montreal has doubled to 600,000 from 300,000 in just two years.

The premier said that today’s announcement will serve as a good “first step” towards reducing the numbers.

According to Legault, more than two-thirds of Quebec's non-permanent residents are under federal jurisdiction. The province is urging Ottawa to reduce their numbers by half, from 420,000 to 210,000.

Legault also mentioned that had Quebec not added 300,000 new temporary immigrants, the province would not be going through its housing crisis.

"I know there are people that are shocked when I say this, but it's factual," the premier said. "And what's also important to add is that it compromises the future of the French language, especially in Montreal."

In a statement, Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said Ottawa agreed to suspend the processing of LMIA applications to maintain "the integrity of the temporary foreign worker program, making sure that employers resort to it only when there are no qualified workers already in Canada,” reports the CBC.

Additionally, Legault announced that the province will introduce a bill this fall to grant Quebec the authority to limit the number of international students at certain educational institutions.