Quebec's health-care crisis: The tragic story of Jacques Teasdale

Quebec’s healthcare system, already weakened before the pandemic, collapsed in 2020. The suspension of unvaccinated workers and chronic staff shortages worsened an untenable situation, especially in long-term care homes (CHSLDs), where the mortality rate reached 9.7% in Quebec compared to 2.3% in Ontario between March and September 2020. Elderly patients died alone, dehydrated, and neglected in their own excrement.

Two independent inquiries revealed serious failures: lack of preparation, negligence, and degrading care. Yet, no public inquiry has been launched.

The story of Jacques Teasdale, a former journalist, epitomizes this tragedy. Diagnosed in 2020 with early-stage lung cancer, he never received the recommended follow-up. “On January 12, 2021, my father left the pulmonologist’s office with a ticking time bomb in his lung. No one followed up,” laments his son, Olivier Teasdale.

Four years later, the cancer had progressed to stage 4, untreatable. Jacques died on July 16, 2024, in inhumane conditions. “His diapers and dressings weren’t changed. He was left in his feces and urine,” Olivier recounts, describing the care as “deplorable.”

In October 2024, the family filed a $960,000 lawsuit against the CHU de Québec for negligence and mistreatment. Olivier also condemns the suspension of two nurses who tried to help: “They were suspended for 30 to 90 days without pay, while the responsible doctors still have their jobs.”

Faced with inconsistencies in medical records, he demands a public inquiry: “The government needs to step up. Tolerating substandard care is unacceptable.” Jacques Teasdale’s story, one of many, raises a critical question: who would want to spend their final days in such indignity?