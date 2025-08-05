Quebec Superior Court approves MK-ULTRA 'mind control' class action

Quebec's Superior Court approved a class-action lawsuit against Royal Victoria Hospital, McGill University, and the Canadian government for their alleged involvement in the "Montreal Experiments." These CIA-linked brainwashing experiments were conducted by Dr. Ewen Cameron at a Montreal psychiatric hospital between 1948 and 1964.

The lawsuit claims that the federal government financed psychiatric treatments at Montreal's Allan Memorial Institute, according to the Canadian Press. These treatments were allegedly part of the CIA's covert mind control program, MK-ULTRA.

Justice Dominique Poulin has identified all patients, their immediate families, successors, and dependents as plaintiffs in the experiments.

Last week’s ruling reversed an October 2023 decision, allowing lawsuits against foreign states under the 1982 State Immunity Act for bodily injury and commercial exceptions during the MK-ULTRA experiments.

The class-action claims Montreal residents had their memories erased by these experiments. Treatments included experimental drugs, electroshocks, and sleep deprivation, causing irreparable harm to nearly 300 families.

U.S. attorneys rejected the idea, stating the lawsuit should be filed in a U.S. court, drawing pushback from the plaintiffs' lawyer in 2023.

“The U.S. government would not be able to enjoy absolute immunity today in relation to the facts as outlined in our class action,” Jeffrey Orenstein, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, told the Canadian Press. “We believe they did not have immunity at the time the alleged acts took place.”

The class hasn’t specified the monetary amount they’re seeking from the defendants; that sum will be determined later.