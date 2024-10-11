Quebec tables bill to cap number of foreign students

Subhead:The new bill permits the province to cap the number of international student applications by region, by educational institution, by level of study and by program.#

The Québec government tabled legislation Thursday to cap how many foreign students can study in the province. It’s part of a larger push to significantly reduce the number of temporary residents in Québec.

Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge says the number of international students in the province has more than doubled over the past decade, from 50,000 in 2014 to 120,000 last year.

“It will be an adequate reduction,” Roberge said, refusing to elaborate. “Yes, 120,000 is too many.”

“We have to look at this program by program, institution by institution,” he told reporters, noting Bill 74 will not target regional programs who depend on foreigners to survive.

The new bill permits the province to cap the number of international student applications by region, by educational institution, by level of study and by program.

“We aren’t going to do any one size fits all policy,” the minister clarified. “We are not going to attack any particular institution.”

Roberge said that while 60% of foreign students settle in Montreal, his government does not intend to target either McGill or Concordia universities. As of fall 2023, the aforementioned post secondaries had 10,700 and 9,200 students, respectively.

However, not one institution called for a reduction in the number, reported the Montreal Gazette.

A spokesperson said Concordia witnessed a 15.9% decline of international students attending the institution this year, citing other measures imposed by the government.

“Now that the bill has been tabled, we hope that the government will consult with universities and consider each specific situation,” the spokesperson said.

“As we have said repeatedly last fall, we believe international students bring tremendous contributions to Quebec’s economy and society and they’re among the best candidates to stay and integrate in the province.”

McGill said it fully expects transparent deliberations from the government on the pending cap. Roberge iterated the exact number of foreign students will be known after consulting the province.

For months, Québec has argued the 600,000 temporary residents in the province, including students, places a heavier strain on housing and public services.

While it has called on the Trudeau government to reduce by half the number of temporary immigrants, the province said it would take action on international students, which is an area of shared jurisdiction with Ottawa.

Bill 74 also prioritizes the preservation of the French language, which the government says is under threat. Roughly 40% of non-permanent residents have not mastered the French language.

“It is not about attacking the anglophone network,” said Roberge. “However, knowing which language a course is given in can be an element we consider.”