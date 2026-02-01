Quebec to oppose federal firearms buyback program on February 28
Gun rights group says Ottawa’s accelerated plan is unworkable and unfair to licensed owners
The federal government’s accelerated firearms buyback program is facing growing resistance from lawful gun owners, according to the Quebec director of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR).
Jason Warren said the so-called voluntary buyback was “never really designed to succeed,” arguing the federal government lacks the funds needed to compensate owners for all affected firearms.
“They don’t have the funds to compensate for all of the firearms on the market in circulation,” Warren said.
With the amnesty period set to expire at the end of October 2026, Warren said the consequences for non-compliance are clear.
“Once October passes, anybody who decides to keep them will be a criminal. It’s pretty simple,” he said. Despite that timeline, Warren said the CCFR is urging firearm owners not to participate in the compensation program.
He said the group wants the buyback to fail and pointed to the Cape Breton pilot project as evidence. Authorities expected to recover about 200 rifles through the pilot, Warren said, but “they only managed to pick up 25.”
Warren also criticized the requirement that owners register firearms before learning whether compensation will be available.
“You have to first register and then you find out if you’re going to get paid for it,” he said. “And if they have no funds for your particular rifle, well, it becomes a confiscation. That’s scandalous.”
He rejected the suggestion that licensed firearm owners pose a public safety risk, saying they account for less than one per cent of homicides in Canada.
“My criminal record is verified every 24 hours,” Warren said. “We’re literally the safest demographic of Canadians.”
Warren argued the program fails to address criminal gun violence, saying enforcement efforts have focused almost entirely on licensed owners.
“They’ve been focusing 100 per cent of their energy on licensed gun owners and literally zero attention on 99 per cent of the problem,” he said, adding that violence has continued to rise.
With police forces and several provinces declining to participate, Warren said the program’s credibility is weakening. Still, he doubts the federal government will reverse course.
“I think they’re going to go forward with it,” he said. “Even they’ve admitted it’s not going to work.”
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.