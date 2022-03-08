Quebec's Conservative Party leader calls on CAQ to stop charging sales tax on gas

The Canadian Press / Jacques Boissinot

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Voir plus bas pour l'article en français



The Conservative Party of Quebec is calling for the CAQ government to stop charging the sales tax (QST) on gas in order to give Quebecers a break, a measure that the Legault government has so far ruled out.

Le Parti conservateur du Québec demande au gouvernement de suspendre la TVQ sur l’essence afin de donner un répit aux Québécois.



Partagez si vous êtes d’accord! pic.twitter.com/ysi0Vk7Hvb — Eric Duhaime (@E_Duhaime) March 8, 2022

In a press conference on Tuesday, CPQ leader Éric Duhaime said it would be "indecent" for Quebec to continue collecting this tax in the current context. With the suspension of this tax, he estimates that consumers could save up to 20 cents per litre at the pump.

Later during the conference, Duhaime also stated that he is a proponent of Énergie Saguenay’s now scrapped GNL Quebec project. The $14-billion project’s plan included the construction of a natural gas liquefaction plant and a wharf on the Saguenay fjord with infrastructure to store gas, load tankers and ship liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Last month, Canada's minister of environment and climate change, Steven Guilbeault, signed off on a report by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC), bringing the project to a halt — although stating that he would continue working closely with Saguenay communities and prospective investors.

“The Government of Canada prides itself on making decisions based on the best available data,” the minister explained. “Decisions must also balance both economic and environmental considerations and respect the rights of Indigenous peoples.”

“The government will continue working with Saguenay communities and prospective investors on environmentally sustainable projects that deliver economic benefits for the region,” Guilbeault said.

You can watch Éric Duhaime's press conference here:

Le Parti conservateur du Québec demande au gouvernement de la CAQ de cesser de percevoir la taxe de vente (TVQ) sur l'essence afin de donner un répit aux Québécois, une mesure que le gouvernement Legault a jusqu'ici écartée.

En conférence de presse mardi, le chef du PCQ, Éric Duhaime, a déclaré qu'il serait "indécent" que Québec continue de percevoir cette taxe dans le contexte actuel. Avec la suspension de cette taxe, il estime que les consommateurs pourraient économiser jusqu'à 20 cents du litre à la pompe.

Plus tard au cours de la conférence, M. Duhaime a également déclaré qu'il était un partisan du projet GNL Québec d'Énergie Saguenay, qui est maintenant abandonné. Ce projet de 14 milliards de dollars prévoyait la construction d'une usine de liquéfaction du gaz naturel et d'un quai sur le fjord du Saguenay, avec des infrastructures pour stocker le gaz, charger les pétroliers et expédier le gaz naturel liquéfié (GNL).

Le mois dernier, le ministre canadien de l'Environnement et du Changement climatique, Steven Guilbeault, a signé un rapport de l'Agence d'évaluation d'impact du Canada, mettant ainsi fin au projet — déclarant toutefois qu'il continuerait de travailler en étroite collaboration avec les communautés du Saguenay et les investisseurs potentiels.