Questions surrounding 'reasonable force' intensify following Lindsay, Ont. home invasion

Given that it is receiving international attention, you are likely aware of the home invasion that occurred in little Lindsay, Ont., on Aug. 18.

Here are the gruesome details:

Jeremy McDonald, 44, was fast asleep in his second storey apartment only to have his slumber rudely interrupted at approximately 3:20 a.m. – when nothing good ever happens.

The uninvited visitor, according to multiple sources, was Mike Breen, 41. Breen was allegedly armed with a crossbow.

Sources say Breen charged at McDonald, hitting him on the head with the crossbow’s stock. McDonald fought back. And Breen got the worst of it suffering life-threatening injuries. He was later air-lifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

In the aftermath, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service laid the following charges against Breen:

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

- Break, Enter and Theft.

- Mischief Under $5,000.

- Fail to Comply Probation.

But get this: the cops also laid charges against McDonald! Namely, Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon.

What was McDonald supposed to do? Be a passive victim?

The incident has received widespread public attention. It seems that almost everyone is outraged that McDonald was charged with anything.

But the crux of the matter boils down to this: what are the limitations when it comes to self-defence? What is the definition of “excessive force” or “unreasonable force”?

Answers remain elusive.

Indeed, on Aug. 20, Kirk Robertson, the KLPS Police Chief, issued a press release. It read in part: “Under Canadian law, individuals have the right to defend themselves and their property. The Criminal Code of Canada, specifically Sections 34 and 35, allow a person to use reasonable force to protect themselves and their property if they believe they are facing a threat.

“However, it is important to understand that these rights are not unlimited in Canada. The law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced. This means that while homeowners do have the right to protect themselves and their property, the use of force must be reasonable given the circumstances.”

But again, what sort of defensive action is deemed “proportionate”? Is it a slap? A punch? A kick? Using a wooden spoon? Since the cops won’t say, how is anyone to know?

What’s more, consider another home invasion case that occurred in Red Deer, Alta., four years ago.

According to media reports, a man arrived at his home only to discover that it had been broken into. He walked into his bedroom armed with a shotgun and found the intruder sleeping in his bed. He demanded the intruder to get on the floor. The home invader began to comply, but then a scuffle broke out.

The homeowner said he pumped a shell in his gun to show he had a live round ready to go. But when he looked down at his safety he was attacked with a baseball bat.

Bleeding and injured, he tried to get out of the house but was still being attacked. He says he used the shotgun to deflect some of the blows, which left his hand mangled. He eventually managed to push the safety, turn the gun on the intruder, and pull the trigger. The intruder was shot dead.

But get this: the RCMP said that after consultation with the Crown prosecutor’s office, the decision was made that charges would NOT be laid against the home owner.

Stated RCMP Cpl. Susan Richter: “In this particular case, there was a lot of evidence, and it was all very consistent. The Crown prosecutor’s office was pretty comfortable with the decision that charges were not appropriate.”

So, to recap: the Red Deer intruder was shot dead by a homeowner brandishing a shotgun and no charges were laid.

Meanwhile, Jeremy McDonald, who did NOT have a firearm, fought for his life against an intruder brandishing a lethal weapon and gets charged… for defending himself?

Indeed, in light of the Red Deer incident, this makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.

However, Rebel News is not going to stand for the system revictimizing the victim. McDonald is not wealthy, and his legal bills could bankrupt him. This is gross.

