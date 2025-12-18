WATCH: Rabbi reveals AGONY after brother was shot and ‘lucky to be alive’

I’ve known Rabbi Pinny Super for years. This isn’t an abstract tragedy. This is close. This is family. I spoke with him outside the Bondi Pavilion, metres from where the Chanukah gathering was turned into a horrific crime scene

Pinny told me his brother had attended the event “to be standby paramedic in case of emergency” and instead “ended up getting hit”. He was shot twice. “One bullet went into his deep and the other,” he said, still trying to make sense of it. His brother has been in ICU since Sunday night.

Pauline Hanson quietly attended the Bondi terror attack memorial to pay her respects. What followed was an emotional reception that spoke volumes.



👉 https://t.co/Z5GvPbQWps pic.twitter.com/1o2qSPsQJo — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 16, 2025

Those first hours were pure terror. Pinny described waiting for news, not knowing if his parents were “going to Sydney to bury their son or to help their son recover”. He said, “The panic was insane. I mean, I can’t describe you the feeling. Like, my body was shaking.” Friends refused to leave him alone until they knew his brother was alive.

Eventually, the call came. “At about 11pm he came out of the first surgery,” Pinny said. The bleeding was stopped, the bullet removed. Later, a surgeon delivered news that felt like a miracle: “Your son is incredibly, incredibly lucky. The bullet that went into him just missed his spine. He’s very, very lucky to be alive.”

The road ahead is still brutal. His brother has undergone multiple surgeries, has collapsed lungs and remains on oxygen. “He’s expected to be in ICU for quite some time,” Pinny told me.

🚨 ‘An UNBELIEVABLE hero’: Friend of Boris Gurman honours man killed trying to stop Bondi terrorists



Boris did not hesitate. He confronted evil, tried to stop the violence, and paid the ultimate price.



RIP Boris and Sofia Gurman



👉 https://t.co/Z5GvPbQWps pic.twitter.com/6Wtoyl3zxa — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 17, 2025

Alongside the fear, there is anger. Pinny didn’t hold back about the Australian government’s failure. He said there is “anger that we have towards the government for allowing the hateful rhetoric and the hateful climate to exist in our country openly”. He pointed to chants on the streets and online, saying, “That kind of rhetoric legitimises the violence that we saw.”

Standing there with him, I felt the weight of frustration with the Albanese government. As Pinny put it plainly: “We don’t want your money. Keep your money. Either keep the Jews safe and go after the actual problem, which is extremism.”