WATCH: Race to replace UCP leader Jason Kenney heating up

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Canadian columnist Lorne Gunter to discuss the United Conservative Party leadership race in Alberta.

Last week, leadership candidates gathered at the first official UCP debate in Medicine Hat, Alberta, to discuss the most pressing issues facing Albertans and to better illuminate to constituents who the best option is moving forward to replace Jason Kenney as leader of the party.

The candidates present at the debate included Leela Aheer, Brian Jean, Todd Loewen, Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Danielle Smith and Travis Toews.

As stated by Mr. Gunter, "I think what we're seeing from the UCP leadership race so far is that Jason Kenney's big falling out with this own party was maybe not the pandemic response, it was his refusal to hammer Justin Trudeau. And you see, Danielle Smith has become the frontrunner, or at least the person who has generated the most heat and light with her Alberta sovereignty act, nobody's talking about anything else."

