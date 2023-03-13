WATCH: 'Racist town' narrative CRUMBLES in the face of truth

Let me show you how easy it was for our taxpayer-funded ABC to report – contrary to all evidence – that a town meeting in Alice Springs was overrun by white supremacists.

The broadcast, which created outrage and for which the national broadcaster has since apologised, featured allegations from a couple of people whose views were unquestionably accepted by the ABC journalist.

But as my time in Alice Springs proved, a reporter cannot simply accept outlandish statements at face value.

Alice Springs locals told me repeatedly that they had no idea which “white supremacists” the ABC report had been talking about. They were adamant that Alice Springs was not a racist town.

So when we were contacted by an Aboriginal woman wanting to expose racism in the Red Centre, we were keen to hear her views.

My enthusiasm for the story was somewhat tempered though when she told me: “I want to give you the story that matches what you want.”

That statement should be a major red flag to an honest reporter. I didn’t have a story in mind. I just wanted to get to the truth.

The woman eventually organised for us to meet her friend who said the town wasn’t racist but that the government was.

"When the pandemic was here, people shut down communities. The whole aboriginal race in the Territory was classed as vulnerable," she said. "So if you were one of those people who chose not to have your needle, your jab, no one around you could treat you ... no one around could work with you. That was based solely at aboriginal people."

She made vague allegations of Alice Springs being a “racist town” which then turned into accusations of “government racism and finally of “structural racism”, whatever that means.

But when I pushed her for specific examples, she came up Aboriginal children walking down the street with bikes being stopped by police to check if the bikes were stolen.

When I pointed out that racial profiling is illegal, even though there seems no argument about which people the crime is coming from, the woman agreed police needed to do more to stop crimes committed by Aboriginal children.

In fact, everyone I spoke to in Alice Springs said the government needed to be doing more to quash out of control crime.

If anything, most people believe police are underenforcing the law out of fear of being accused of racism.

So with just a little bit of probing from an honest reporter, a story about Alice Springs being a horribly racist town turned out to be no story at all.

What a pity that ABC reporters don’t ask honest questions rather than blindly accepting whatever they are told as long as it fits their predetermined narrative.