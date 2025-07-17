Radical leftists protest calling on Canada to take more Gaza refugees

A sit-in protest in front of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada office in Montreal took place this week. Protesters hoped to pressure the government to accelerate the process of welcoming Gazan refugees.

The sit-in was part of a coordinated effort across the country, which Rebel News boss Ezra Levant covered in Toronto — and which saw nobody show up.

Because of a lack of security, and the numerous times these types of protesters have been aggressive towards our Rebel News coverage, I was there to document the demonstration without engaging directly with the crowd.

Why is the processing of the 5,000-visa program taking so long? And why should Canada perhaps not accept these refugees?

Here's why: many Gazans attempting to flee have no official ID or passport, making background checks nearly impossible. It's a serious risk, and one that members of Hamas or other terrorist groups could exploit to bypass security screenings and escape Gaza.

Since 2007, Gaza has been governed by Hamas which controls the education, media and religious institutions in the area. Children and youth may have been exposed to antisemitic or anti-Western jihadist ideologies.

That's why proper integration isn't just important — it's essential. Even humanitarian evacuees, if not properly integrated, could later become vulnerable to radicalism or exploitation.

Meanwhile, Canada is already struggling with multiple economic crises. An economic downturn, a housing crisis, rising mental health needs and existing serious challenges stemming from mass immigration, like a lack of integration, rising crime and abuse of public services.

There are valid concerns about bringing in Gazan refugees under these conditions, and that's why neighbouring countries like Egypt and Jordan have refused to accept them.

Egypt opened its crossing in Rafah in 2005. What followed was destabilization in several regions. Tunnels were dug between Gaza and the Sinai Peninsula, which was used for arms trafficking. Terrorist activity in the area spiked dramatically.

Jordan has taken two major waves of Gazan refugees in the past. It also faced social and political consequences for doing so, like the 1970 war fought between Jordan and the Palestinian Liberation Organization, known as Black September.

As for the protest in Montreal, about 20 people showed up. Among them was Yves Engler, who is running to be the next NDP leader on the basis that “Canada needs a mainstream voice willing to challenge capitalism and imperialism while promoting de-colonization, de-growth and economic democracy.”

Despite expecting to see more Palestinian families, those who did show up appeared to be white leftists. Surprisingly, there were no union members backing this protest.