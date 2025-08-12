Radical leftists protest Israel at Montreal Pride parade

The alliance between radical left-wing activists and Islamists in Montreal was on full display during the city's annual Pride parade this past weekend, which was covered by Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to some of the footage shared to social media by Alexa.

A separate parade, which occurred at the same time, was a more radical off-shoot of the regular Pride parade with marchers denouncing Israel and Zionism and carrying signs saying “death to the IDF.”

“They want to sexualize the elementary schools and make apologies for terror,” said Sheila, noting Alexa was accompanied by private security for her safety. “They're the worst kind of people, of course we need to have her protected out there.”

These types of groups represent the “unholy alliance of the Marxists and the Islamists,” David said. “Their prime directive is identical: tearing down society and rebuilding it either as a Marxist utopia or a Sharia utopia.”

The Pride parade also saw attendees marching in dog masks, diapers and other strange attires.

“I really feel sorry for them; what do they do on October 31st?” wondered David. “How do you dress up for Halloween when you're already a freak wearing diapers, puppy masks.”

People's private lives are irrelevant, added Sheila.

“But it's when it it's to the streets like this — and then people drag children to it, and you excoriate politicians because they don't go to this sort of stuff,” she continued. “And you get angry at businesses, à la Home Depot because they don't want to support this stuff with donations. I don't care, but then they make me care and that's what I find so exhausting.”