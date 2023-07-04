Radical pride activists plot to use noise assault against independent journalists

Twitter / CarymaRules

"Prepare to 'hold the line' against their attempts to move in closer on the event. Use large banners and flags to create a visual barrier and claim physical space. Use loud music and whistles to disrupt the hate protestors’ verbal harassment. Bring and distribute earplugs to protect your hearing,” read an Antifa-style instruction manual published by the Trudeau-funded Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

The document, CANADIAN ANTI-HATE NETWORK'S GUIDE FOR PRIDE DEFENDERS (ABRIDGED VERSION) was provided to Rebel News and details schemes to harm journalists and thwart efforts to report on Pride-related events.

The document details plans to conceal the identities of so-called Pride Defenders:

Create enough of a ruckus with amplified music, drum lines, and whistles. Refuse to be goaded into an argument or a fight (see above). Take safety precautions to conceal your identity — wear a mask at all times; cover tattoos and piercings; consider covering your hair and ears.

Rebel News was named as targets of these tactics:

Far-right outlets like Rebel Media, The Post Millennial, and True North Centre (and other livestreamers and content creators) often attend progressive social justice events and interview participants in order to generate sensationalist content. Inform others at the event who these reporters are, and what they are trying to. Note that they may not self-identify, and you may have to press them for who they are filming for. Do not engage with the disruptive reporter at all — only the person they’re trying to interview. You will likely be captured in the disruptive reporter’s footage. This is a good role for someone with a lot of patience and ability to not be goaded into engaging with the disruptive reporter.

The far-left tactic of abusing skeptical reporters and political opponents is already in use.

A video taken on June 28, 2023, in Ottawa by cartoonist-lawyer-journalist Caryma Sa'd shows pro-gender ideologues using noise devices against her while filming their protest on a public street.

Deana Sherif tells Tanner Massey “Go ahead!” with the electronic whistle.



Is she giving permission or a command?



📸 Jun 28, 2023#cdnpoli #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/DwCMrk2mwi — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) July 3, 2023

Another video S'ad took the same day shows multiple police standing near the protest.

Hill Times reporter Stuart Benson spent a lot of time filming me and my videographer.



If there was footage of us instigating conflict, he would have it.



Absence of evidence does not mean evidence of absence, but it is something to consider.



📸 Jun 28, 2023#cdnpoli #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/xdbyUN5yyH — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) July 2, 2023

Using loud devices against others is considered assault under the criminal code in Canada.

Tamara Lich didn't do as much as they did. And yet she was sent to jail for 49 days by the same police who stand by idly just feet from you. https://t.co/P1yNrOcEqN — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 3, 2023

Ontario New Democrat MPP Joel Harden can be seen at multiple protests, standing with those using noise devices to assault journalists and counter-protesters.

MPP Joel Harden was spotted steps from Olivia Chow’s victory party.



He was asked about the implementation of Canadian Anti-Hate Network and Horizon Ottawa protest tactics, specifically the weaponization of electronic whistles.



The Ottawa-based politician standing in Toronto… pic.twitter.com/VDjtT1e26H — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) July 3, 2023

The person who did it most frequently is Tanner Massey, who was spotted close to Joel Harden at both protests.



Here they are on June 9, 2023. pic.twitter.com/MxQWYig3ST — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) July 3, 2023

🎬 breakdown:



My videographer is falsely profiled as “fascist.”



Organizer Emily Quaile offers out noisemakers, handing a squeaky toy to MPP Joel Harden.



Counter protesters converge with flags and umbrellas. One with a Captain America toy shield sticks their face in front of… pic.twitter.com/OR534LOi1E — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) July 3, 2023

Numerous truckers were charged with mischief in Ottawa during the winter 2022 Freedom Convoy for honking their horns.