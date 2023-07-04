Radical pride activists plot to use noise assault against independent journalists

A video taken on June 28, 2023, in Ottawa by cartoonist-lawyer-journalist Caryma S'ad, shows pro-gender ideologues using noise devices against her while filming their protest on a public street.

"Prepare to 'hold the line' against their attempts to move in closer on the event. Use large banners and flags to create a visual barrier and claim physical space. Use loud music and whistles to disrupt the hate protestors’ verbal harassment. Bring and distribute earplugs to protect your hearing,” read an Antifa-style instruction manual published by the Trudeau-funded Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

The document, CANADIAN ANTI-HATE NETWORK'S GUIDE FOR PRIDE DEFENDERS (ABRIDGED VERSION) was provided to Rebel News and details schemes to harm journalists and thwart efforts to report on Pride-related events.

The document details plans to conceal the identities of so-called Pride Defenders:

Create enough of a ruckus with amplified music, drum lines, and whistles. Refuse to be goaded into an argument or a fight (see above). Take safety precautions to conceal your identity — wear a mask at all times; cover tattoos and piercings; consider covering your hair and ears.

Rebel News was named as targets of these tactics:

Far-right outlets like Rebel Media, The Post Millennial, and True North Centre (and other livestreamers and content creators) often attend progressive social justice events and interview participants in order to generate sensationalist content. Inform others at the event who these reporters are, and what they are trying to.

Note that they may not self-identify, and you may have to press them for who they are filming for. Do not engage with the disruptive reporter at all — only the person they’re trying to interview. You will likely be captured in the disruptive reporter’s footage. This is a good role for someone with a lot of patience and ability to not be goaded into engaging with the disruptive reporter.

The far-left tactic of abusing skeptical reporters and political opponents is already in use.

A video taken on June 28, 2023, in Ottawa by cartoonist-lawyer-journalist Caryma Sa'd shows pro-gender ideologues using noise devices against her while filming their protest on a public street.

Another video S'ad took the same day shows multiple police standing near the protest.

Using loud devices against others is considered assault under the criminal code in Canada.

Ontario New Democrat MPP Joel Harden can be seen at multiple protests, standing with those using noise devices to assault journalists and counter-protesters.

Numerous truckers were charged with mischief in Ottawa during the winter 2022 Freedom Convoy for honking their horns.

