Radio-Canada host mocks Antifa-inspired assault of Rebel News reporter

Olivier Niquet of Radio-Canada, though admitting some concern surrounding the assault, contends the Rebel News report into alleged DND ties to Antifa is “very hard to take … completely seriously.”

A Radio-Canada segment on Thursday mocked a violent assault against a Rebel News reporter, looking into alleged Antifa ties within the Department of National Defence (DND).

“You might remember the singer Sean Feucht — a MAGA artist who came to perform in a Montreal church this summer after being banned from several venues,” begins Radio Canada host Olivier Niquet.

“His visit caused quite a stir,” he said, resulting in a $2,500 fine from City Officials and a modest Antifa protest outside the venue.

Feucht, a 2020 Republican congressional candidate, advocates for U.S. policy based on traditional Christian values, citing a "spiritual war."

During a July 25 concert at Ministerios Restauración Church, a male threw two smoke bombs on stage emitting pink smoke. Rebel News offered a $1,000 reward to identify the person responsible.

“Apparently, a ‘snitch’ came forward, as Alexandra Lavoie explained at Rebel News,” said Niquet.

The Radio-Canada hosts then ridiculed Rebel News's Stop Antifa campaign, concerned about a national security breach.

On July 25, Gabriel Lepage allegedly bypassed police, entered Ministerios Restauración Church in Montreal, and deployed the smoke bombs on stage. A Rebel News investigation into Lepage unexpectedly led to his employer, the Department of National Defence.

“It’s likely at the Department of National Defence that he learned how to handle such a ‘dangerous weapon,’” the host said mockingly.

“Yes, they probably have tactical deployment courses for strawberry-scented bombs,” he continued. The remark elicited laughter from his co-hosts.

They criticized a Rebel News report where Alexa Lavoie found Lepage, bombarding him with questions about the church incident. He did not respond.

Lavoie was later threatened with harassment charges for attempting to expose the suspect, who has suspected ties to Antifa, a designated terror group in the United States.

“Suddenly, a few guys on pedal-powered bikes show up and confront the Rebel News influencer,” the host said.

“It’s like the convergence of all the ‘evil forces’ — an Antifa member on a bicycle who also allegedly works for the military.”

Rebel News sources conveyed that individuals within the Department of National Defence were aware of the church attack.

Before the assault, Lepage appears to have contacted Antifa operatives, raising questions about their numbers, training, the source of their incendiary devices, and why Lepage, publicly identified, is still at large.

Niquet, though admitting some concern surrounding the assault, contends the Rebel News report is “very hard to take … completely seriously.”

Rebel News sought comment from the state broadcaster on the Radio-Canada segment but received no response by publication.

