Rand Paul puts the NIH on notice over Fauci

Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Sen. Rand Paul has put the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on notice. Paul, a staunch critic of NIH chief Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned the NIH against destroying any documents relating to, or in possession of Fauci as he prepares to retire.

Fauci, who has come under fire from Paul and numerous Republicans over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to retire by the end of the year before a new Congress is sworn into office in January. The Republicans are expected to sweep both the House and the Senate in the upcoming midterms.

In the letter to the NIH, Paul stated that “all records, e-mails, electronic documents, and data created by or shared with Dr. Fauci” must be preserved, the Daily Caller reported.

“In light of this announcement, I formally request you ensure the preservation of all documents and communications within Dr. Fauci’s possession related to his tenure at the National Institutes of Health (NIH),” wrote Paul. “This information is critical to ensure that Congress has access to information necessary to conduct proper oversight regarding events that took place during Dr. Fauci’s tenure with the agency.”

“Specifically, I request you preserve all records, e-mail, electronic documents, and data created by or shared with Dr. Fauci during his tenure at NIH that relate to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, NIAID-funded coronavirus research. This preservation request also includes all records of official business conducted on non­ official accounts,” he added.

“Dr. Fauci misled the American people on public health guidance throughout the pandemic, lied to Congress under oath, and funneled tax dollars to fund dangerous research in communist China. The American people deserve transparency and accountability from the NIH regarding the COVID-19 pandemic regardless of Dr. Fauci’s future employment plans,” said the senator to the Caller before dispatching the letter.

Paul’s remarks were echoed by Republican Sen. John Kennedy, who told Fox News on Monday that Fauci is likely to spend “a lot of time in front of a Congressional committee,” unless he decides to “seek asylum in some foreign country whose Powerball jackpot is 287 chickens and a goat.”