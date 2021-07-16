Rapper Pitbull takes stronger stance against Communist Cuba than Trudeau

Cuban-American rapper Pitbull recently released a video calling for government and public support of protests against the Communist government in Cuba. With the regime appearing to be at its weakest moment perhaps ever, support has been building for the demonstrators who took to the streets.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered fairly tame criticism of the Cuban government's response to the protests, saying that he supported liberty for the people, but offered no condemnation of “arrests and apparent shutdown of social media.”

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by independent Canadian journalist Spencer Fernando to discuss the soft support that Justin Trudeau offered to the pro-democracy Cuban protesters.

Speaking about how quick Liberals are to condemn fascists and totalitarians, while things are a little different when it comes to communists, Spencer told Ezra:

[A]ll of a sudden it's somewhat different. I mean, we saw the statement [Justin Trudeau] issued when Fidel Castro died and it looked like it was written by a communist propaganda department. Just absurd. So yeah, [Cuba] is a total soft spot [for Trudeau]. I mean, his family has a real history with the Castros. We've seen all the photos of his father and his mother visiting Fidel Castro. So, you know, it's quite disturbing and it's such a double standard ... because say a right-wing government in the European Union, like Hungary, does something — and even if it's democratic, people voted for it, but it's like a crackdown on immigration or something — all of the leaders [say] oh this is terrible, this is unacceptable. But then when it comes to an actual authoritarian communist state — just look at how few people are even willing to say communism.

The full interview with Spencer Fernando is available to RebelNews+ subscribers alongside full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show which air Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT.