Rashida Tlaib refuses to comment on alleged Israeli baby beheadings when questioned by press

On Tuesday, Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib declined to comment when questioned by a journalist on Capitol Hill about the recent violent incidents in Israel.

The questioning took place a day before Israeli authorities reported that over 1,200 Israelis, including some infants, were killed in a series of attacks over the weekend. The attacks also claimed the lives of twenty-two Americans.

In a statement from her office, the Palestinian-American Representative, Tlaib, attributed the recent terrorist attacks to Israel.

“The path to the future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.”

On Tuesday evening, when approached by a television crew, Tlaib chose not to respond to the questions.

“Congresswoman, Hamas terrorists have cut off babies’ heads and burned children alive; do you support Israel’s right to defend themselves against this brutality?” the reporter asked, to which Tlaib refused to answer.

The reporter then continued to request comment from Tlaib over the killings, each time the congresswoman refused to answer, before hurrying toward an elevator.

