RAW: Freedom convoy protest in Toronto's downtown
Tamara Ugolini was reporting live from the scene in Toronto.
Rebel News reporter Tamara Ugolini was reporting live in downtown Toronto where protesters gathered to support the convoy for freedom movement currently underway.
Live in Toronto for the #FreedomConvoy2022 https://t.co/osPZk8VFeV— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) February 5, 2022
The #GreatHonkForFreeeom continues in Toronto https://t.co/DlP7EZLAzz— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) February 5, 2022
Here’s the fringe minority honking for freedom in Toronto https://t.co/jUMARsiCfa— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) February 5, 2022
- By Mocha Bezirgan
