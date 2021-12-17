RAW: Rebel reporter attacked by Trudeau's bodyguards
No commentary, no cuts: just the raw footage of the prime minister's security detail getting unnecessarily physical with an independent journalist.
Rebel News reporter David Menzies was recently attacked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's personal RCMP security detail on a public sidewalk in Toronto outside of an event that was advertised as open to the public.
While Menzies was predictably denied entry to the venue hosting the prime minister, he had planned to do what many journalists regularly do — shout questions to the prime minister as he walked in the public.
Trudeau's RCMP bodyguards, however, were not interested in respecting the right of a free press.
