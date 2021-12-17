Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

RAW: Rebel reporter attacked by Trudeau's bodyguards

No commentary, no cuts: just the raw footage of the prime minister's security detail getting unnecessarily physical with an independent journalist.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 17, 2021

Rebel News reporter David Menzies was recently attacked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's personal RCMP security detail on a public sidewalk in Toronto outside of an event that was advertised as open to the public.

While Menzies was predictably denied entry to the venue hosting the prime minister, he had planned to do what many journalists regularly do — shout questions to the prime minister as he walked in the public.

Trudeau's RCMP bodyguards, however, were not interested in respecting the right of a free press.

If you're interested in showing your support for David Menzies and the free press, visit StandWithDavid.com. On that website, you can donate to our legal fund to hold Trudeau's security accountable for their awful actions, sign a petition in solidarity with Menzies and send an email directly to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki asking her to investigate the behaviour of her officers that night.

Justin Trudeau RCMP Raw Footage Stand With David
