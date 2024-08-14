RCMP asks for help solving arson — but won't say what was burned

Kamloops: The Buried Truth A new Rebel News documentary exposing the truth about the discovery of unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia in 2021. Watch Now

The RCMP wants your help in solving an arson case, but there’s one glaring omission: they won’t tell you what actually burned. And there's a reason for that.

In a recent press release, the RCMP in New Brunswick requested the public's assistance in solving an arson that occurred during the early hours of August 13 in the small community of Grande Anse.

Caraquet RCMP received a report of a fire at a church on Acadie Street around 4:30 a.m. The fire, which was confined to a small area of the church, was quickly extinguished, and investigators determined it was intentionally set. The Northeast District Community Crime Reduction Unit, the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, the Caraquet Fire Department, and the New Brunswick Fire Marshal are all involved in the ongoing investigation.

Rebel News drone footage of the charred remains of Toronto’s iconic St Anne’s church.



Are Canadians noticing a pattern with over 100 churches being burned or vandalized these past few years?



Will @JustinTrudeau speak on this tragedy?



Full report on the way. pic.twitter.com/lWW0WUSEHc — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) June 11, 2024

Here's the problem: the RCMP press release leaves out a crucial detail — the name of the church. How can the RCMP expect the public to provide information on a crime when they don't even specify which church was targeted?

As soon as I read that this was yet another arson, I suspected it was a Catholic church. Grande Anse is a small community, and with the street name provided by the RCMP, it wasn't hard to identify the church with a simple search. I quickly found that the church in question is St. Simon and St. Jude's Catholic Church, a historic site with a spire that once guided sailors to safety.

WATCH: Rebel reporter @DreaHumphrey spoke about the implications of the widespread misleading narrative, including the burning or vandalization of almost 70 churches, which were either ignored or justified by the government and mainstream media.



MORE: https://t.co/XLLQKTYmTb pic.twitter.com/uwJLdXyo82 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 19, 2022

This information was easily verified by checking the church's Facebook page — something mainstream media outlets like CTV Atlantic apparently didn’t bother to do.

St. Simon and St. Jude's is just the latest in a long line of over 100 churches — most of them Catholic — that have been vandalized, damaged, desecrated or targeted for arson since 2021.

FULL DOCUMENTARY | Kamloops: The Buried Truth



Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey and Matt Brevner take you on an investigative journey to uncover the truth about a story that misled a nation, the truth about what is actually known about what lies beneath the soil at the former… pic.twitter.com/gdtyBo7FT4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 2, 2023

This wave of attacks began after Justin Trudeau and the mainstream media pushed the narrative that a mass grave containing the remains of 215 Indigenous children had been discovered at the Kamloops residential school.

To this day, not a single body or bone has been found to substantiate this claim, yet the damage continues unabated.

And yet, the fire at St. Simon and St. Jude's is unlikely to receive the attention and outrage it deserves. Why would it, when Trudeau seems more sympathetic to the perpetrators than to the victims?

The RCMP might be asking for your help, but it seems they’re not interested in giving you all the facts.