🔴 BREAKING: RCMP blocks supporters from B.C. ostrich farm as gunshots ring out

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing battle over Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is blocking the farm's entrance, refusing to allow supporters to enter the property.

Shots rang out from the ostrich pen late Thursday, sparking fears that the cull had began. I reported live from the scene as tears cried out from supporters locked outside and as gunfire echoed.

You can clearly hear the sound of gunfire coming from the direction of the kill pen.

The move comes as the farm's owners were awaiting a Supreme Court decision on their appeal against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), which has seized the site since 22 September and demands the mass cull of hundreds of healthy ostriches over disputed bird flu concerns.

The flock has remained untested, asymptomatic, and healthy for nearly 10 months, yet the CFIA insists on their destruction.

Katie Pasitney, spokesperson for the farm and daughter of co-owner Karen Espersen, earlier described the impending ruling as "the last stand" for her family's operation. Speaking to Rebel News ahead of the hearing, Pasitney expressed deep emotional strain from the separation and raised alarms over the birds' welfare under CFIA control, noting apparent neglect and a sharp drop in visible ostriches on site.

Compounding the heartbreak, the family is mourning the sudden death of longtime supporter Tom Barnaby, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 3, from natural causes. Barnaby's loss has galvanised the community, with farmers continuing to invite peaceful demonstrators and campers to rally against government overreach.

Supporters outside the barricade urge vigilance, fearing a covert cull under cover of darkness.

