RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki announces resignation next month

'We need first and foremost, an RCMP commissioner that has the confidence to effectively do her job, and I don’t feel she has done that,' Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho said.

The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby
The shock announcement comes just days before the release of the findings of the Public Order Emergency Commission, which examined the Trudeau government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the weeks-long Freedom Convoy protest in February 2022.

"I am so incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to lead this historic organization and witness firsthand the tremendous work being done each and every day by all employees from coast to coast to coast and internationally," Lucki said in a statement. She was the 24th commissioner of the force and the first permanent female boss of Canada's federal law enforcement agency. She was appointed in 2018.

Lucki has come under fire for her politicization of the force, and has been accused of scheming to advance Liberal government objectives on gun control through strategic releases of information on the type and model of firearms used in the single largest mass shooting in Canadian history.

Lucki's supposed lack of recall of meetings which she participated in during the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy led Alberta's Justice Minister Tyler Shandro to call for her removal.

"Further, as revealed last week, she failed to inform the federal cabinet of all law-enforcement options available prior to the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.” said Shandro in November,

Federal Conservatives shared the same sentiment on Lucki's job performance.

“We need first and foremost, an RCMP commissioner that has the confidence to effectively do her job, and I don’t feel she has done that.” Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho said.

