RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki announces resignation next month

The shock announcement comes just days before the release of the findings of the Public Order Emergency Commission, which examined the Trudeau government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the weeks-long Freedom Convoy protest in February 2022.

'This was not an easy decision, as I love the RCMP and have loved being the 24th commissioner,' Brenda Lucki said. https://t.co/pCLH2Z5hK9 — Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews) February 15, 2023

"I am so incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to lead this historic organization and witness firsthand the tremendous work being done each and every day by all employees from coast to coast to coast and internationally," Lucki said in a statement. She was the 24th commissioner of the force and the first permanent female boss of Canada's federal law enforcement agency. She was appointed in 2018.

It's perhaps worth noting that this announcement comes less than a week prior to the release of the Emergencies Act commission report.

I wrote this a few months ago: https://t.co/WZwJhHtA4V https://t.co/bwNmII8tjX — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) February 15, 2023

Lucki has come under fire for her politicization of the force, and has been accused of scheming to advance Liberal government objectives on gun control through strategic releases of information on the type and model of firearms used in the single largest mass shooting in Canadian history.

🔴SCANDAL UPDATE: Chief Supt. Chris Leather waived solicitor to client privilege to testify that crown advised him not to proactively tell the public inquiry about a call he received from RCMP Commissioner Lucki seeking info on NS mass murderers guns. Report coming @FireLucki.com pic.twitter.com/uFMsGWzgvQ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) July 30, 2022

Lucki's supposed lack of recall of meetings which she participated in during the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy led Alberta's Justice Minister Tyler Shandro to call for her removal.

BREAKING: Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says he's lost confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki & he’s calling on Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to remove her.



"Lucki has failed to meet even the most meagre of standards."https://t.co/iQnNpCgmb5 — Rachel Emmanuel (@Emmanuel_Rach) November 23, 2022

"Further, as revealed last week, she failed to inform the federal cabinet of all law-enforcement options available prior to the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.” said Shandro in November,

Federal Conservatives shared the same sentiment on Lucki's job performance.

“We need first and foremost, an RCMP commissioner that has the confidence to effectively do her job, and I don’t feel she has done that.” Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho said.