RCMP confirm Jason Kenney statement about truckers' assault of an officer is untrue

Truckers have blocked the border between Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana in protest of the COVID mandates.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney released a statement yesterday denouncing these truckers and suggesting there was an assault on a RCMP officer and trucks blowing through the barrier.

We don't have all the facts at this moment, but we do have an update. On the ground were two supporters who saw the entire thing and have been speaking with the RCMP at the checkpoint.

They claim what Kenney said was not true.

We later confirmed with the RCMP: there was no assault on any officer.

Chad Williamson questions unsubstantiated allegations by Jason Kenney.

Chad is the lawyer here giving council to the truckers and will be defending them in court.

