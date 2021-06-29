RCMP investigate suspicious fire at Siksika First Nation Catholic Church

CTV News

RCMP say that Siksika First Nation Catholic Church in Alberta was intentionally set on fire, after first responders received a call that the building was burning at 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Gleichen RCMP:

Preliminary investigation indicates that unknown person(s) deliberately started a fire at the Siksika First Nation Catholic Church. The Siksika Fire Department was able to put out the fire before any significant structural damage was caused. No one was in the church at the time of the incident and no one was injured as a result of the fire.

Siksika Nation is part of the Siksikaitsitapi – Blackfoot Confederacy, and is located an hour east of Calgary.