RCMP officer under criminal investigation for threats against Trump during G7 summit

A Quebec-based RCMP officer is under criminal investigation after allegedly making online threats against U.S. President Donald Trump and disclosing sensitive information about his movements during last month’s G7 Summit in Alberta.

According to a Journal de Montréal report, the officer was part of the RCMP's security deployment at the international gathering held in Kananaskis on June 16 and 17. The force confirmed that a criminal probe is underway, along with an internal disciplinary process, following what it described as “threatening comments” made online by one of its own.

“The individual made threatening statements on the web,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Éric Gasse told the newspaper. He declined to identify the officer or detail the nature of the threats, citing privacy rules, but confirmed disciplinary measures had already been taken.

The RCMP reiterated its commitment to “zero tolerance for violent rhetoric,” but also praised the overall conduct of its members during the G7 event, which involved heavy security measures including a no-fly zone, military support, radar surveillance, and coordination with Alberta Sheriffs and Calgary police.

Trump’s presence at the summit, alongside other world leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, triggered tight security protocols.

The RCMP would not confirm when the posts were made or what specific information about Trump’s movements was allegedly leaked. The National Police Federation, which represents over 20,000 RCMP members, declined to comment on the matter to the Journal.