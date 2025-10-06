RCMP sat on mountain of Islamophobia briefs, now refuses to release them

Canada’s national police force is stonewalling on who it met with — and what was said — about Islamophobia in 2024.

When Rebel News filed an access-to-information request for the RCMP Commissioner's briefing notes on antisemitism, the answer was shocking: “No records exist.” Zero pages. Nothing.

That silence came during a year when Canadian Jews faced unprecedented attacks. B’nai Brith Canada logged 5,791 antisemitic incidents in 2023 — the highest ever.

Toronto police confirmed 56% of all hate crimes in late 2023 and early 2024 targeted Jews. Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto were shot at, while an Ontario report counted 781 antisemitic incidents in K–12 classrooms.

Yet the RCMP Commissioner never saw a single memo on the crisis.

Islamophobia Briefings Overflowed

But when Rebel News filed the exact same request for Islamophobia briefings, the RCMP admitted there were so many records they had to delay the release to consult with the Privy Council Office.

Now, after months of waiting, the RCMP has refused to release any of them. In a September 10, 2025, letter, the force claimed the files are excluded under section 69(1)(e) of the Access to Information Act — meaning the public will never know who the RCMP met with or what was said.

That means the public is barred from knowing who the RCMP Commissioner met with on Islamophobia, what was discussed and how often it happened. Unlike standard exemptions, cabinet confidence exclusions aren’t even subject to oversight by the Information Commissioner.

Once that curtain comes down, it’s total secrecy.

A Double Standard

The contrast couldn’t be starker:

Zero antisemitism briefings, despite Jewish communities facing bullets and broken glass.

Countless Islamophobia briefings, so many the RCMP needed an extension — but now refuses to release a single page.

This isn’t bureaucratic happenstance. It’s a deliberate political choice about which communities get attention, and which don’t.

Even Justin Trudeau’s own special envoy on antisemitism, Deborah Lyons, resigned early in July 2025, citing “deep disappointments.” The RCMP’s lopsided priorities give a clue as to why.

Protecting Politics, Not People

The RCMP’s decision isn’t just about withheld paperwork — it’s about who is protected in Canada, and who is ignored.

Antisemitism is surging at record levels, but the RCMP’s top brass never got a single briefing note. Meanwhile, Islamophobia briefings stacked up by the dozens — and remain hidden from public view.