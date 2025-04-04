REACTIONS: Judge convicts Tamara Lich and Chris Barber in Freedom Convoy trial

As Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream was ongoing, news broke that Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber had been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 anti-mandate protest.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their live reactions to the breaking news on Rebel Roundup, blasting the government for two-tier policing.

Sheila criticized the “full-scale Hamas riots” in places like Montreal, “where police are assaulted, and bottles are thrown, and windows are smashed.” None of which happened during the Freedom Convoy, she pointed out.

“But are those organizers of that riot being investigated for even mischief? Are their bank accounts being frozen to investigate to see if Iranian money is flowing into it? None of that stuff is happening, so there's no way that you can argue that this isn't anything but political.”

“This is such a sad day for Canada,” said Lise, who felt the prosecution of the convoy leaders would make some Canadians never want to visit the nation's capital.

“If you even think about visiting the nation's capital, if you even think about talking back to the government in a way that they don't like, this is what they will do to you. This is a lesson for all Western Canadians. It is shameful,” added Lise. “It just proves to us that we are unwelcome and that we will be punished if we step out of line.”

Watch new Rebel Roundup livestreams every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) right here at RebelNews.com/Live.