🔴 Trump's new global tariffs, Poilievre and Carney respond, Tamara Lich verdict | Rebel Roundup

Today, we're looking at the new global tariffs rolled out by President Donald Trump on Wednesday and how this announcement is reverberating around the world.

Plus, the two men vying to become Canada's next prime minister have shared their vision for how the country should respond. We'll look at what Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal Leader Mark Carney are saying on the campaign trail.

And finally, Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are receiving rulings today for their mischief trial stemming from the 2022 Freedom Convoy, with the judge finally bringing an end to the three-year ordeal.

