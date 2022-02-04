REACTIONS: Quebec scraps plan to tax the unvaccinated

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Alexa Lavoie has been spending much of her time recently covering the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. With the convoy and other solidarity protests happening not only in Canada, but around the world, one story might have slipped under the radar.

A few weeks ago, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced his government would begin issuing a tax to its population that has chosen to remain unvaccinated due to their alleged burden on health-care facilities.

Now, whether it merely a change of heart or advice from medical advisors — or more likely, legal experts — Premier Legault has shifted his position and scrapped those plans.

While in Ottawa, Alexa asked the people on the street what they thought of Legault's reversal and whether this was the correct decision.

To see all of Rebel News' coverage of the Freedom Convoy, and to help support our independent journalism, visit ConvoyReports.com.