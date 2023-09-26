Reactions to Canadian Parliament honouring Ukrainian Nazi

On yesterday's Livestream episode, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies spoke for over an hour about the absurdity witnessed in the House of Commons.

The Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, willingly honoured a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi named Yaroslav Hunka.

In multiple clips, the House is shown giving a standing ovation, as well as giving Hunka a hero's welcome.

Below are clips highlighting special moments, and reactions in response to what happened:

In this clip, Sheila and David discuss moments from parliament when Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, honoured the 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi.

This clip features an NDP member calling out the Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, for honoring a Ukrainian Nazi, saying it’s an 'unforgivable error.'

This clip features David and Sheila reacting to Trudeau's response regarding the hero's welcome given to a Ukrainian Nazi in parliament.