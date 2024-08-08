REACTIONS: Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s Caribana outfit disgrace
Last weekend, the mayor of Canada’s largest city danced in a showy costume in what’s been labelled an ‘international joke.’ Rebel News asked Torontonians and visitors whether or not they thought the look was appropriate for a political leader.
Last weekend, Mayor Olivia Chow made an appearance at the annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival grand parade.
The 67-year-old showed up wearing an elaborate pink and purple feathered costume and was seen dancing among carnival goers. CBC reported Chow yelling, "Every part of my body is moving" from the parade sidelines.
What a glorious day at the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade!— Mayor Olivia Chow (@MayorOliviaChow) August 3, 2024
This is always one of my favourite times of the year, as you see the city light up with music and joy.
Outfit by Toronto Revellers & @CNzInc. @GoTOCarnival pic.twitter.com/HWHYyQaGRy
Chow has received a lot of social media backlash for the costume decision, with many venting that they expect more decorum from the mayor of Canada’s largest city. Conservative MPP Goldie Ghamari labelled the incident an “international joke.”
Instead of focusing on policy, Olivia Chow literally just wears costumes at cultural events to try and secure the ethnic vote.— Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) August 3, 2024
She's turned Toronto into an international joke. pic.twitter.com/xVTMxM0BBZ
Under Mayor Chow’s leadership in Toronto, violent crime and homelessness continue to soar, and many are suffering from a cost-of-living crisis.
We went to Toronto Island to speak with some Torontonians and visitors and find out whether or not they thought Chow’s outfit choice was appropriate for a political leader.
