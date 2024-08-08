REACTIONS: Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s Caribana outfit disgrace

Last weekend, the mayor of Canada’s largest city danced in a showy costume in what’s been labelled an ‘international joke.’ Rebel News asked Torontonians and visitors whether or not they thought the look was appropriate for a political leader.

  • August 08, 2024
Last weekend, Mayor Olivia Chow made an appearance at the annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival grand parade.

The 67-year-old showed up wearing an elaborate pink and purple feathered costume and was seen dancing among carnival goers. CBC reported Chow yelling, "Every part of my body is moving" from the parade sidelines.

Chow has received a lot of social media backlash for the costume decision, with many venting that they expect more decorum from the mayor of Canada’s largest city. Conservative MPP Goldie Ghamari labelled the incident an “international joke.”

Under Mayor Chow’s leadership in Toronto, violent crime and homelessness continue to soar, and many are suffering from a cost-of-living crisis.

We went to Toronto Island to speak with some Torontonians and visitors and find out whether or not they thought Chow’s outfit choice was appropriate for a political leader.

