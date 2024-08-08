REACTIONS: Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s Caribana outfit disgrace

E-transfer (Canada):

Last weekend, Mayor Olivia Chow made an appearance at the annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival grand parade.

The 67-year-old showed up wearing an elaborate pink and purple feathered costume and was seen dancing among carnival goers. CBC reported Chow yelling, "Every part of my body is moving" from the parade sidelines.

What a glorious day at the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade!



This is always one of my favourite times of the year, as you see the city light up with music and joy.



Outfit by Toronto Revellers & @CNzInc. @GoTOCarnival pic.twitter.com/HWHYyQaGRy — Mayor Olivia Chow (@MayorOliviaChow) August 3, 2024

Chow has received a lot of social media backlash for the costume decision, with many venting that they expect more decorum from the mayor of Canada’s largest city. Conservative MPP Goldie Ghamari labelled the incident an “international joke.”

Instead of focusing on policy, Olivia Chow literally just wears costumes at cultural events to try and secure the ethnic vote.



She's turned Toronto into an international joke. pic.twitter.com/xVTMxM0BBZ — Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) August 3, 2024

Under Mayor Chow’s leadership in Toronto, violent crime and homelessness continue to soar, and many are suffering from a cost-of-living crisis.

We went to Toronto Island to speak with some Torontonians and visitors and find out whether or not they thought Chow’s outfit choice was appropriate for a political leader.