Real estate agent banned over social media post critical of Pride

Marc Papineau, a real estate agent with over 14 years of experience, has found himself at the centre of a free speech debate after expressing his personal beliefs on social media in 2023. His comments, shared on his private Instagram account, sparked significant backlash and led to complaints to the Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB).

Papineau’s post addressed LGBTQ+ issues and reflected his concerns as a parent. “I don’t believe that children should be exposed in any way, shape, or form to any content, any language, or anything that has anything to do with sex. Period. I am a father first,” Papineau stated.

The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO), the federally regulated body overseeing real estate agents, found no grounds for action. “They evaluated carefully with their team of lawyers and deemed there was no wrongdoing because the post was made on my personal Instagram page,” Papineau explained.

However, the OREB, a private board, took a harsher stance. They fined Papineau $4,000, demanded he complete a $1,000 training course, and ultimately, because Marc was unable to pay due to financial bankruptcy, the private board expelled him permanently as a member of the board.

This decision has had significant professional consequences for Papineau. “It’s like having a runner run a marathon without any legs,” he said, referring to his inability to access MLS listings, a vital tool for his work.

Papineau also described the harassment he faced after the post. “I received death threats, and my friends were targeted. People showed up at their workplaces demanding they be fired for liking my post. It was relentless,” he recounted.

Papineau remains firm in his stance. “This is about more than me. It’s about Canadians standing up against private organizations using membership rules to silence lawful speech. Our veterans fought for our right to speak up, and we must defend that.”