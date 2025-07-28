Rebel billboard truck turns up to Sean Feucht's worship event in Toronto

American pastor and musician Sean Feucht has quickly become the most controversial Christian in Canada following a wave of cancellations of his worship performances last week.

With federal and municipal officials moving to pull permits from Feucht, churches stepped in to fill the gap. First, a Montreal church let Feucht perform, only for radical left-wing protesters to show up. Then, another church in Toronto opened its doors to the American pastor.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie reacted to the difficulties Feucht has faced and the Rebel News billboard truck's appearance at his Toronto event.

“We had the truck out,” Sheila said, “telling people to sign the petition at LetUsWorship.ca.”

Those signatures will then be dropped off to Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault, who serves as head of Parks Canada in his role as heritage minister, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and local bureaucrats like Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca, Sheila explained.

In Montreal, the protesters who showed up to rally against Feucht were “so angry,” said Alexa, who was in attendance covering the event.

The cancel mob's targeting of Feucht was so bad, even milquetoast former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole weighed in to defend his right to hold worship, Alexa noted.

