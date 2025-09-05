Last chance for early bird access to Rebel News 10th birthday bash in Calgary!

Calgary, listen up! Our Rebel News 10th Birthday Bash is almost here, but early bird ticket sales for this event end this Monday night at midnight. After that, prices go up—no exceptions. (Early Bird ticket sales will still be available for our Toronto event on October 16.)

So lock in your spot now for an unforgettable night of fun, food, and free speech. And don’t worry Toronto, we’ve got a birthday bash coming your way too.

Head over to HappyBirthdayRebel.com to grab your tickets today—before the deadline passes you by.