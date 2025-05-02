Alberta is at a crossroads — this is how we’re going to figure out which way to go

Ottawa’s been bleeding the West dry—carbon taxes, gun bans, censorship, energy shutdowns. And under Mark Carney, it’s only getting worse.

But out here? We’re done getting screwed.

For too long, Westerners have been told to sit down and shut up. About our resources. Our culture. Even our future.

But Quebec's talked about sovereignty for decades. Now it’s our turn—to talk about our future. With or without the rest of Canada.

That’s why Rebel News is hosting two no-nonsense town halls in Alberta.

One is in Edmonton on May 12 at the Chateau Louis Conference Centre. The other is in Calgary on May 14 at the Carriage House Hotel. Both nights are from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are just five bucks at DoneGettingScrewed.com.

We’re talking energy, independence, and how to push back against a government that doesn’t work for us and won't listen.

Be there. Speak up. Because this time—we’re not backing down.