Alberta is at a crossroads — this is how we’re going to figure out which way to go

For too long, Westerners have been told to sit down and shut up.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 02, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Ottawa’s been bleeding the West dry—carbon taxes, gun bans,  censorship, energy shutdowns. And under Mark Carney, it’s only getting worse.

But out here? We’re done getting screwed.

For too long, Westerners have been told to sit down and shut up. About our resources. Our culture. Even our future.

But Quebec's talked about sovereignty for decades. Now it’s our turn—to talk about our future. With or without the rest of Canada.

That’s why Rebel News is hosting two no-nonsense town halls in Alberta.

One is in Edmonton on May 12 at the Chateau Louis Conference Centre. The other is in Calgary on May 14 at the Carriage House Hotel. Both nights are from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are just five bucks at DoneGettingScrewed.com.

We’re talking energy, independence, and how to push back against a government that doesn’t work for us and won't listen.

Be there. Speak up. Because this time—we’re not backing down.

Please help Rebel News stand up for Alberta!

Ottawa’s been screwing Alberta for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. Alberta’s not taking it anymore!

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

