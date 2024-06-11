Rebel News among top five Canadian media outlets for engagement: report

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News is among the top five media outlets in Canada for engagement, according to a report on the Canadian information ecosystem by the Canadian Digital Media Research Network.

Collectively, CTV (25.1%), Global News (11.8%), CBC (11.2%), The Post Millennial (10%) and Rebel News (6.7%) receive 65% of all news content engagement, the study found. Local outlets, meanwhile, made up about 25% of the share.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau says there is a rise of populist right-wing forces, and it is concerning to see political parties instrumentalizing their "anger, fear, and anxiety," while he approaches it by responding to it with "understanding and solutions."https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/wiccouCxgn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 11, 2024

Researchers found the most engagement with news outlets occurred on TikTok (45.6%) and X/Twitter (27.9%), an area where local outlets struggled to attract much attention.

The study also showed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre (67.9%) held a commanding lead in engagement over other political figures, with Prime Minister Trudeau (22.4%) and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (9.4%) trailing behind. On a broader party level, Conservative MPs (41.9%) held a slight lead over New Democrats (39.7%) with the governing Liberals in third (15.8%).

WATCH: Trudeau calls Rebel a “disinformation” website that is partly responsible for the anger and “lack of understanding of basic science” in Canada. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/d3et0LKDo2 — Roberto Wakerell-Cruz✝️ (@Robertopedia) September 9, 2021

The online engagement gathered by the Canadian Digital Media Research Network roughly reflects recent polling collected by aggregator 338 Canada, which has shown Poilievre's Conservatives leading and Singh's New Democrats trying to catch the Trudeau Liberals.

“Data for the report included 434,796 social media posts from 1,882 distinct entities with a total of 3,884 unique and active social handles from April 27th to May 26th,” the research firm said.