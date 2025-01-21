Rebel News confronts ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt on blind spots at WEF

At the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini confronted Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on the ADL’s "selective outrage."

Greenblatt, whose organization has long focused on combating antisemitism, was unable to deny that his former progressive allies have turned against him, siding with pro-Hamas, antisemitic mobs. However, when pressed for an explanation, he fell silent.

Yemini accused Greenblatt of obsessively targeting the so-called "boogeyman on the right" while ignoring the rise of hatred from Islamofascist groups and radical left-wing movements.

This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety.



It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on… — ADL (@ADL) January 20, 2025

"Musk's wave was not obviously a Nazi wave. Why do you think so many of your former allies and so many of those that have been cheering on Hamas for the last 15 months, why are they jumping on it and claiming that it is a Nazi salute?" Yemini asked.

"Do you think it's ironic that so many that support Hamas in the last 15 months are suddenly claiming that Elon is a Nazi?"

Powerful organisations like the ADL are failing to address the full spectrum of threats to Jewish communities and instead, these groups just push leftism until, as the ADL is finding out, leftism pushes back at them.