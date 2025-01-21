Rebel News confronts ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt on blind spots at WEF

Avi Yemini
  |   January 21, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

At the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini confronted Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on the ADL’s "selective outrage."

Greenblatt, whose organization has long focused on combating antisemitism, was unable to deny that his former progressive allies have turned against him, siding with pro-Hamas, antisemitic mobs. However, when pressed for an explanation, he fell silent. 

Yemini accused Greenblatt of obsessively targeting the so-called "boogeyman on the right" while ignoring the rise of hatred from Islamofascist groups and radical left-wing movements.

"Musk's wave was not obviously a Nazi wave. Why do you think so many of your former allies and so many of those that have been cheering on Hamas for the last 15 months, why are they jumping on it and claiming that it is a Nazi salute?" Yemini asked. 

"Do you think it's ironic that so many that support Hamas in the last 15 months are suddenly claiming that Elon is a Nazi?"

Powerful organisations like the ADL are failing to address the full spectrum of threats to Jewish communities and instead, these groups just push leftism until, as the ADL is finding out, leftism pushes back at them.

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

