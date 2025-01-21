Rebel News confronts Belgian PM at WEF for calls to censor Musk

Sheila Gunn Reid and Avi Yemini questioned Alexander De Croo for statements he made demanding the EU use legislation, the Digital Services Act, to censor "the rich and powerful" who he claims interfere in western democracies.

The PM's comments were made during a debate on "the threats of Mr Trump and Mr Musk on European democracies" in the Belgian Parliament on January 9, 2025.

"Interference by countries, but clearly now also interference by individuals, wealthy and very powerful individuals, very powerful, for example, due to their economic assets and influence in communications."

After a series of friendly mainstream media interviews, De Croo, of the far leftist Open Flemish Liberals and Democrats, ran from independent scrutiny of his totalitarian blathering. The outgoing PM censored himself and scurried behind the security gates of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

De Croo, in his remarks weeks ago before Parliament, was careful not to mention Musk while promising to silence him, but his target was clear, given the subject of the debate.

"Those who shout the loudest today about the need to preserve freedom of expression are the ones abusing and manipulating it, but we must be careful to safeguard this freedom of expression."