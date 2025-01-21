Rebel News confronts Belgian PM at WEF for calls to censor Musk

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo retreated to the confines of Davos when questioned about his previous comments suggesting censorship is needed to control influential figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 21, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Sheila Gunn Reid and Avi Yemini questioned Alexander De Croo for statements he made demanding the EU use legislation, the Digital Services Act, to censor "the rich and powerful" who he claims interfere in western democracies.

The PM's comments were made during a debate on "the threats of Mr Trump and Mr Musk on European democracies" in the Belgian Parliament on January 9, 2025.

"Interference by countries, but clearly now also interference by individuals, wealthy and very powerful individuals, very powerful, for example, due to their economic assets and influence in communications."

After a series of friendly mainstream media interviews, De Croo, of the far leftist Open Flemish Liberals and Democrats, ran from independent scrutiny of his totalitarian blathering. The outgoing PM censored himself and scurried behind the security gates of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

De Croo, in his remarks weeks ago before Parliament, was careful not to mention Musk while promising to silence him, but his target was clear, given the subject of the debate.

"Those who shout the loudest today about the need to preserve freedom of expression are the ones abusing and manipulating it, but we must be careful to safeguard this freedom of expression."

Please donate to support our mission to shine a light on the World Economic Forum!

Latest News

Rebel News is sending a team of six journalists and videographers to Davos, Switzerland to expose the global elites at this year's Annual General Meeting of the World Economic Forum. Our team is sharing a single economical Airbnb located an hour away from Davos, as every hotel room in the city is booked up by the elites. We're walking and taking the train to and from Davos daily to save money. Between economy class flights, the shared Airbnb, train tickets, meals, and a lot of coffee, this project will cost Rebel News more than $50,000. Please chip in to help us cover these costs so that we can bring you this exclusive reporting.

Amount
$
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-21 19:39:58 -0500 Flag
    This reminds me of Hawkwind’s song, “computer Cowards.” This man was so bold in his well-protected space but he can’t answer genuine questions asked by genuine journalists.