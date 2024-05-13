Rebel News' latest documentary is going on tour! Come join us!

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News latest documentary is going on tour, and you're invited to join us!

Starting on May 21 in Calgary with the world premiere of MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion, our “Choose Life” tour is currently scheduled for stops in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

More information about screening dates, times and locations — and how to get your tickets — can be found at EndMAID.com.

This latest project is produced by Rebel News filmmaker Kian Simone and is hosted by Chief Editor Sheila Gunn Reid. MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion delves into the paradox of a nation offering the choice to end life while, at times, denying essential health-care services to others.

Join us as we unveil the complexities of this controversial topic that lays bare the indifference, controversy and contradiction that has swept across the country during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's time in office.

MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion

