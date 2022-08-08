REBEL NEWS USA LIVE: On the ground at Mar-A-Lago after Trump residence raided by FBI

REBEL NEWS LIVE: on the ground at Mar-a-lago after Trump residence raided

BREAKING NEWS: Rebel News, USA, is live on the ground at Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida. According to reports on the ground, the FBI raided the Trump residence between 6:30 and 7PM EST.

Juan More News, Rebel News USA journalist, is on the ground.

Large crowds gather in support of Donald Trump after FBI raids Mar-A-Lagohttps://t.co/us5WatS5OMhttps://t.co/Gbz7F76wOY — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) August 9, 2022

Juan Mendoza pulling up outside Mar-A-Lago.

Police presence outside the front door to Mar A Lago. Many Trump supporters are also on-site.



Stay tuned to https://t.co/LWNrAdBn4c for more coverage

Large crowds forming outside the residence.

While many have come out in support of Trump, there are also some counter protestors.

Anti-trumper shows up on-site walking with signs insulting Donald Trump.



Stay tuned to https://t.co/LWNrAdBn4c for more coverage

The FBI raids Mar-A-Lago, Juan surveys the scene.

This is when just Juan arrives on the scene.

On scene at Mar A Lago after the FBI raid on Trump’s private residence. Chopper presence and Trump supporters on scene as well.



Stay tuned to https://t.co/LWNrAdBn4c for more coverage

This is a developing story, more to come.