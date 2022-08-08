REBEL NEWS USA LIVE: On the ground at Mar-A-Lago after Trump residence raided by FBI

REBEL NEWS USA LIVE: on the ground at Mar-A-Lago after Trump residence raided by FBI. This is a breaking story, more to come.

  • By Juan Mendoza
  • August 08, 2022
  • News
REBEL NEWS LIVE: on the ground at Mar-a-lago after Trump residence raided
REBEL NEWS LIVE: on the ground at Mar-a-lago after Trump residence raided
Remove Ads

BREAKING NEWS: Rebel News, USA, is live on the ground at Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida. According to reports on the ground, the FBI raided the Trump residence between 6:30 and 7PM EST.

Juan More News, Rebel News USA journalist, is on the ground.

Juan Mendoza pulling up outside Mar-A-Lago.

Large crowds forming outside the residence.

While many have come out in support of Trump, there are also some counter protestors.

The FBI raids Mar-A-Lago, Juan surveys the scene.

This is when just Juan arrives on the scene.

This is a developing story, more to come.

United States news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Sign Up

Sign up for U.S. email updates

Get updates on our U.S. coverage straight to your inbox!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.