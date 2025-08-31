WATCH: Rebel News livestream SMASHES records at Melbourne anti-immigration rally

Rebel News’ livestream from Sunday’s anti-immigration rally in Melbourne was our biggest ever, with more than a million — including almost half a million live viewers — across platforms including YouTube, X, Facebook Live and Rumble.

The stream captured the highs and lows of a dramatic day in the city, where Australians gathered to voice their concerns over mass immigration during a cost-of-living and housing crisis.

While mainstream media coverage focused on clashes and the presence of neo-Nazis from the National Socialist Network, Rebel News’ footage highlighted the diversity within the March for Australia crowd.

🚨 Forget the Nazis — THESE Aussies were the REAL story at today's March for Australia.



99.95% in Melbourne were proud patriots 🇦🇺.

Yet the media zeroed in on a small, loud, violent group of Nazis who hijacked the event.



99.95% in Melbourne were proud patriots 🇦🇺.

Yet the media zeroed in on a small, loud, violent group of Nazis who hijacked the event.

Among those marching were immigrants themselves, eager to make clear that their message was not one of racism, but of sustainability and fairness. Many spoke of struggling to find affordable housing or secure stable employment as immigration numbers soared.

The event was not without confrontation. When Rebel News approached the area where the neo-Nazi group had embedded themselves in the crowd, tensions escalated and Avi Yemini’s security team was violently attacked. Later, when the group attempted to address the crowd, attendees told Avi that they were loudly booed by many protesters who rejected their extremist rhetoric.

Australians OUTRAGED as neo-Nazis hijack Melbourne's March for Australia rally: "It's such a beautiful march. Just been taken over. Very sad."



From @OzraeliAvi/@therealrukshan's stream. pic.twitter.com/2wBZFSvDEB — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) August 31, 2025

Away from the clashes, there were powerful moments the mainstream media largely ignored. At one point, immigrants and long-time Australians linked arms and sang the national anthem together, underscoring the rally’s broader message of unity and patriotism.

Clips from the day have since been shared widely online, racking up hundreds of thousands more views and sparking debate about immigration policy and media portrayal of ordinary Australians.

1.I’m not “far-right” — I’m just right.

2.What does being Jewish or pro-Israeli have to do with my job?

3.The neo-Nazis were despised by almost everyone there today.

4.I wasn’t “joining” the march — I was doing what you only pretend to do: reporting the facts, with over half a… pic.twitter.com/vL8GECX5IM — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 31, 2025

