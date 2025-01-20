Rebel News returns to Davos: Exposing the WEF agenda

The Alps are filled with nervous energy as the World Economic Forum grapples with the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Trump’s “America First” policies are a direct challenge to the WEF’s globalist agenda, sending shockwaves through a gathering of elites accustomed to open borders, free trade at all costs, green schemes, and centralized control.

While the WEF reels over Trump, Canada is facing the possibility of a WEF prime minister.

The two frontrunners to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland—are both staunch WEF loyalists, closely tied to the forum's vision. Freeland, Trudeau’s former deputy, serves on the WEF’s Board of Trustees, while Carney is a long-time globalist advocate. Their leadership could further align Canada with the WEF’s expensive and anti-freedom policies, from climate regulations to centralized digital currencies.

Rebel News is here at Davos, uncovering the stories the mainstream media won’t touch. While networks like CNBC commandeer churches for their unskeptical coverage (it's true, they took over a church!), we focus on holding the powerful accountable. Our work is made possible by supporters like you.

Visit WEFreports.com to bookmark our exclusive content and contribute to our efforts. Every dollar helps our international team of journalists stay on the ground, exposing the truth about the WEF's sinister agenda and its impact on ordinary people.

This kind of reporting isn’t cheap. That’s why we’re asking for your support. At WEFreports.com, you can bookmark our exclusive coverage and contribute to ensure our team can stay on the ground. Whether it’s $5, $50, or $500, every dollar makes a difference in covering travel, equipment, and other costs.

As the world watches Trump’s presidency disrupt the status quo, we’re doing some of the same, by committing fearless, independent journalism. The elites don’t want you to know what’s happening here and they certainly won't appreciate our accountability journalism—but thanks to your support, we’ll make sure you do.