Rebel News scrums Premier Legault on pipelines, U.S. energy imports
Quebec Premier François Legault continues to cite 'no social acceptability' for not relaunching energy projects like GNL Québec and Énergie Est, though it could reduce their dependence on U.S. energy.
Last Thursday in Beauce, Quebec Premier François Legault met with export companies alarmed by the looming threat of U.S. tariffs. While the meeting was closed to the public, there was media availability.
Rebel News scrummed Premier Legault on GNL Quebec project and Energy East, given Quebec's continued reliance on American oil and gas.
Quebec imports most of it’s oil and gas from either Alberta or the United States, yet both depend on a single pipeline passing through U.S. territory. This vulnerability stems from the province's opposition to trans-Canadian pipeline projects like GNL Québec and Energy East.
The Government of Quebec remains at risk from adverse decisions by Michigan, which has already threatened to shut down Line 5, or from potential U.S. restrictions on gas exports.
When questioned on why he refuses to revive domestic energy projects, Legault reiterated that they lack "social acceptability." However, a recent Angus Reid poll indicates that 74% of Quebecers support new pipelines.
Critics argue that the same government blocks energy infrastructure based on public opinion while pushing ahead with the unpopular Quebec City tramway.
Legault, who once advocated for developing Quebec’s resources, now appears to prioritize environmental activists over economic concerns. His shift raises pressing questions about Quebec’s energy security and economic potential—questions that will continue to be asked until attitudes change.
