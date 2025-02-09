Rebel News scrums Premier Legault on pipelines, U.S. energy imports

Subhead:Quebec Premier François Legault continues to cite 'no social acceptability' for not relaunching energy projects like GNL Québec and Énergie Est, though it could reduce their dependence on U.S. energy.#

Last Thursday in Beauce, Quebec Premier François Legault met with export companies alarmed by the looming threat of U.S. tariffs. While the meeting was closed to the public, there was media availability.

Rebel News scrummed Premier Legault on GNL Quebec project and Energy East, given Quebec's continued reliance on American oil and gas.

J’ai questionné le premier ministre @francoislegault pour savoir pourquoi il refuse de relancer GNL Québec et Énergie Est.pic.twitter.com/iRaZzMTOuO — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 6, 2025

Quebec imports most of it’s oil and gas from either Alberta or the United States, yet both depend on a single pipeline passing through U.S. territory. This vulnerability stems from the province's opposition to trans-Canadian pipeline projects like GNL Québec and Energy East. The Government of Quebec remains at risk from adverse decisions by Michigan, which has already threatened to shut down Line 5, or from potential U.S. restrictions on gas exports.