Rebel News team defies police, makes stand for David Menzies after shocking arrest

Over 10 members of the Rebel News team deployed to Toronto on Sunday in a show of support for journalist David Menzies and to stand up for freedom of the press in Canada.

Menzies was shockingly arrested for the fifth time in 11 months just over a week ago after attempting to question anti-Israel protesters demonstrating in a Jewish neighbourhood.

Despite police informing the Rebel News team that they would be arrested if they crossed the street to try to interview the pro-Hamas protesters, law enforcement backed down after the group of Rebels exercised their right to press freedom.

"With the full expectation that I was going to get arrested, I crossed over. We called the cops' bluff, they did not arrest anyone," said Menzies.

"I believe Ezra said to everybody, 'Look, I can't tell you to do something that will end up with you being criminally charged, so if you don't want to cross, you don't want to cross,'" Menzies explained.

"You know what the kind of team we have at Rebel News folks? Everybody crossed. It was the ultimate Rebel News I am Spartacus moment, and it paid off," he said.

To add insult to injury, police were unable to remove the handcuffs from Menzies' wrists last weekend after his arrest. Law enforcement was forced to call the fire department to come to the police station with heavy tools to remove the handcuffs.

Menzies explained: "You're really playing with fire, handcuffing someone behind their back, cramming them into a confined area of a police cruiser, and like I said the fire department had to be called in to literally use diamond drills to get those cuffs off. So thank you Toronto Fire Services."