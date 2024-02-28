Rebel News WINS Quebec curfew ticket case!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The Quebec government's imposition of curfews, not once but twice during the COVID-19 pandemic, has stirred controversy and legal challenges, raising questions about the necessity and effectiveness of such measures.

In a recent development, Rebel News Quebec, found itself at odds with law enforcement over their coverage of protests against the curfew in Sherbrooke, Quebec, resulting in fines and legal proceedings. Seeking justice, they enlisted the expertise of Sarah Brouillette, a lawyer mandated by The Democracy Fund (TDF).

Brouillette sheds light on the challenges faced in representing Rebel News, stating, "The issues we had in this case were that most police forces did not recognize Rebel News as a media outlet."

Despite presenting documents and explanations attesting to their status as journalists, the director of criminal and penal prosecutions, represented by a lawyer, tried to prove otherwise.

Brouillette elaborates, "Normally, we should have been able to simply have the charges withdrawn... because of the explanations provided."

The lawyer highlights discrepancies in law enforcement's perception of Rebel News, as evidenced in police reports labeling the outlet as "not a serious media outlet."

Brouillette emphasizes, "It was noted in the police report that the police had checked what Rebel News was, and that for them, it was not a serious media outlet."

These preconceived notions influenced their judgment, leading to fines and legal proceedings against Rebel News journalists.

However, Brouillette's defense strategy rested on robust evidence, including employment contracts, pay stubs, and videos clearly identifying the individuals as journalists.

"In these videos, it was very clear... it was obvious that these people were identified as journalists that evening," she asserts.

This evidence played a crucial role in the court's decision, ultimately leading to a favorable outcome.

While Brouillette remains cautious about assuming victory prematurely, she acknowledges the strength of their case.

"So one should never say that we have won in advance," she remarks. Yet, she expresses confidence in the evidence presented, indicating a favorable judgment was expected.

You can still contribute to help us and many other Canadians who received unjust fines at FightTheFines.com!