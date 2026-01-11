Rebel Roundtable reacts to Conservative MP barred from speaking at York University

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey were joined by independent journalist Caryma Sa’d to discuss the recent cancellation of an event featuring Conservative MP Garnett Genuis by York University.

Tamara said the cancellation is yet another example of the erosion of free speech on university campuses.

“These institutions that are supposed to be… the arena of ideas and enlightenment have just become glorified echo chambers, essentially,” she said. “Not hearing diverse perspectives.”

Caryma also weighed in, emphasizing how harmful such censorship can be for students.

“There is tangible benefit to students being involved, whether in an organizational capacity or simply attending and listening to a range of events, regardless of the political substance of it,” she said. “So when certain things are allowed and other things not, that’s a red flag.”